Newly appointed Appellate Division justice Nazmul Ahasan dies

Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique expressed deep shock at the death of justice Nazmul Ahasan. In a condolence message he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. He also conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.
President M Abdul Hamid on 9 January appointed four High Court justices including FRM Nazmul Ahasan as judges of the Appellate Division. A gazette notification of the appointment said the appointment will be made effective from the day of taking oath.
Among the four, justice Borhanuddin, justice M. Enayetur Rahim and justice Krishna Debnath took oath on 9 January. Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan could not took oath that day as he was undergoing treatment at a hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
Supreme Court spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman further said the namaz-e-janaza of justice Nazmul Ahasan will be held on the premises of Supreme Court bar (car parking) at 11:00am.
Justice Nazmul Ahasan was appointed as additional judge of the High Court Division on 18 April 2010. After two years, he was appointed as judge of the same division on 15 April 2012.
Born on 15 February 1955, Nazmul Ahasan obtained B.A. (Hons), M.A. and LL.B. Then he enrolled as an advocate of the district court, the High Court Division and the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court on 18 March 1986, 22 January 1994 and 13 December 2009 respectively.
According to the Constitution, the retirement age of judges is 67. Nazmul Ahasan was to retire on 14 February this year.