Newly appointed Appellate Division justice Nazmul Ahasan dies

Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique expressed deep shock at the death of justice Nazmul Ahasan. In a condolence message he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. He also conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

President M Abdul Hamid on 9 January appointed four High Court justices including FRM Nazmul Ahasan as judges of the Appellate Division. A gazette notification of the appointment said the appointment will be made effective from the day of taking oath.

Among the four, justice Borhanuddin, justice M. Enayetur Rahim and justice Krishna Debnath took oath on 9 January. Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan could not took oath that day as he was undergoing treatment at a hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.