Quota reform protesters present memorandum to president

A delegation from quota reform protesters has presented their memorandum to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

They handed over the memorandum to the president’s military secretary after 3:00pm. They later went to Gulistan where other students took position.

When the delegation headed to Bandabhaban, thousands of students and job seekers took position before the Gulistan shopping complex and were chanting slogans in favour of their demands.

The delegation of protesters includes Nahid Islam, A Kader, Asif Mahmud, Md Mahin Sarker, Hasib Al Islam, Sarjis Alam, Meherun Nesa, Sumaya, Asif, Rifat, Arif Hossain and Masud.