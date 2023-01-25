Ekushey book fair to see some changes this year

‘Shishu Chattar (children’s yard)’ has also been shifted from its previous place to Sadhu Sangha area this year.

Like previous years, the main stage of the fair will be on the Bangla Academy premises while book unwrapping and ‘Lekhak Bolchi’ stages will be set up on Suhrawardy Udyan premises, said Mujahidul.

Another addition to this year’s book fair is ‘Digital Board’ which will be visible in the key points of the fairground containing different types of information, including newly published books to let the visitors get informed easily.

Taskforce will be on ‘hard-line’ in the book fair from the very first day to ensure that rules, regulations and instructions are being followed properly and thus, the publishers are asked to submit information each day to the Bangla Academy about each new book coming in the fairground.

Law and order will strictly be maintained, he said, adding that each individual or organisation will be brought under punishment or penalty if they violate or do not follow the instructions given by the fair authority. “Taskforce will also have the authority to seize any newly published book if a copy of the same is not submitted to the fair authority,” he added.