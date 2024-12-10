Four AL and Jubo league leaders of Sylhet arrested in Kolkata
Four leaders of the Sylhet unit of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Awami Jubo League have been arrested by the Dawki police in Meghalaya, India.
They were apprehended from an apartment in the New Town area of Kolkata in West Bengal.
A case was filed against them in November, accusing them of assaulting a truck driver in the West Jaintia Hills district.
The arrested individuals include Nasir Uddin Khan, Sylhet district AL general secretary and former chairman of the Zilla Parishad; Alam Khan alias Mukti, president of the Sylhet city Jubo League; Abdul Latif alias Ripon, vice president of the Sylhet city Jubo League; and Ilias Hossain alias Jewel, a member of the same organisation.
AL central organising secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel confirmed their arrest to Prothom Alo.
Nadel, who is currently staying in India, stated that the Dawki police arrested them on Sunday morning on charges of illegal entry into India. They were later shown arrested in connection with the assault case.
According to The Shillong Times, the four leaders were transported from Kolkata to Jowai town in West Jaintia on Sunday morning, where they were placed in police custody for questioning regarding the allegations of the truck driver assault.
A leader from the Sylhet Swecchhasebak League, who requested anonymity, claimed that the four leaders arrived in Shillong from Sylhet after 5 August and had notified the local police about their arrival.
He further said the accusation of assaulting the truck driver is not true.