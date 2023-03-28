Bangladesh set to take Chinese loan on hard conditions

Bangladesh is set to take Chinese loan of over 500 million US dollars on hard conditions to implement two projects.

Money would be spent for establishing a water treatment plant under Rajshahi WASA and purchasing ships for the shipping ministry.

The loan negotiation for the water treatment plant for Rajshahi WASA has been finalised. Loan agreement will be signed next month.

A total of Tk 50 billion is being taken for the implementation of these two projects.

As per the conditions of loan, Exim Bank of China will arrange the contractor. Although the interest rate is 2.15 per cent, the duration of loan payment is only 15 years. Grace period is only five years. If the loan agreement is signed in 2023, the loan payment will begin in 2027. As the period of loan payment is short, the amount of installment will be bigger comparatively. If loan is taken from World Bank and ADB, it is paid in 30-35 years.

Sources at the Economic Relations Division said a loan of 270 million US dollars is being taken from Chinese Exim Bank for establishing surface water treatment plant for Rajshahi WASA. Exim Bank and ERD officials have completed negotiations over the loan. The loan agreement will be signed in April.