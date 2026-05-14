Students suspend protest issuing ultimatum for arrest of attempted rape suspect

Students at Jahangirnagar University have suspended their protest after issuing a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the arrest of the individual accused of attempting to rape a female student.

They also warned that if the suspect is not arrested within the stipulated time, they will demand the resignation of the university’s proctorial team and boycott classes.

The protesting students announced the decision at around 3:30 am on Thursday, following discussions with the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan.

Earlier, at around 10:30 pm, more than a thousand female students brought out a protest march from the university’s Tarzan area. Male students also joined the demonstration in solidarity.

After the march, the protesters first gathered in front of the proctor’s office and later continued their movement in front of the university’s new administrative building.