NHRC’s efficacy under question

ASK’s assistant coordinator Tamanna Hoq said NHRC in most cases display excessive caution while investigating any incident of human rights violation. They are always concerned about falling out of the government’s favour.

She also said there is a tendency to select pro-government persons and bureaucrats as members of the commission. The members, who are appointed for a three-year term, also seem to think much about getting their tenure extended.

NHRC’s current chairman Nasima Begum was appointed after retirement from government service as senior secretary of women and children affairs ministry. Full time member of the commission Kamal Uddin Ahmed is also a former secretary.

Dhaka University law department’s assistant professor Golam Sarwar said the NHRC’s activities are frustrating as they remain inactive during big incidents of human rights violation.