Saber Hossain Chowdhury appointed PM's ‘special envoy for climate change’

Awami League MP Saber Hossain Chowdhury has been appointed as the “Special Envoy to the Honorable Prime Minister for climate change”, reports UNB.

The Cabinet Division issued a gadget notification in this regard on Monday.

"This will be an unpaid duty," the notification said. As a result, Saber Hossain Chowdhury will not get salary and allowances as special envoy for climate change.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury is currently the chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He is the former president of Bangladesh Cricket Board and former organising secretary of Bangladesh Awami League.