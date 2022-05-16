Nine youth held hostage en route Italy, ransom demanded

Sajanur Rahman of Habiganj was trying to go abroad in search of his fortune. He left home to reach Italy illegally through an agent. However, before crossing the Mediterranean Sea, he found himself in danger along with eight others. A criminal gang in Libya is holding them captive and demanding ransom from their families.

Families of the victims said the members of the gang were demanding Tk 800,000 as ransom, contacting them over the phone. They have threatened to kill the victims if they do not get the ransom.