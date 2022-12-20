Nation doesn't want recurrence of 2009 BDR incident: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called unfortunate the massacre in the paramilitary force in 2009, saying the nation doesn't want recurrence of such incident as she asked the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel to maintain discipline and chain of command, reports BSS.

"An unfortunate incident took place (in the then BDR) in 2009, within only 52 days of the formation of our government. The entire nation doesn't want repeat of such incident," she said.