They want our sea, St. Martin’s Island: Shamim Osman 

Member of Parliament for Narayanganj-4 c, AKM Shamim Osman, said, "One of the great powers of the world has initiated an invasion into our map. They want our sea, our Saint Martin’s island. They are plotting something akin to the Arab Spring; it will be like Iraq-Libya. If you don't want this to happen, come and vote. Otherwise, they will take a chance, and then there is no escape. This one woman (Sheikh Hasina) has been holding everything together.”
He made these statements during a campaign event in Kashipur Union of Fatulla in Narayanganj Sadar Upazila on Thursday afternoon. Shamim Osman added, “Why should I ask for votes? It's not my problem; it's your problem. You should go to the polling station on your own accord. I can't engage in drama. I don't make false promises like providing you lungi, saree, and so on. We have accomplished a lot of work in the area.”
Commenting on the upcoming election, which he described as a 'very big challenge,' Shamim Osman emphasised, “You must vote, and you must also motivate others to vote. Otherwise, our independence will be at stake. If anyone can harm Sheikh Hasina, our independence will be compromised.”
Expressing 'pity' for BNP leaders and supporters, Awami League Member of Parliament Shamim Osman remarked, "Someone from London orders them to carry out arson attacks. These workers inform Tarique Rahman after setting things on fire. They are also our children. When the charge sheet is prepared in these cases, the pictures and videos will be presented in court. They will be punished, and who will cry? Their families will cry. Tarique Rahman will not shed a tear. All the videos are in the possession of the administration. I believe they are not criminals, and I will make efforts to save them.”
Yesterday afternoon, Shamim Osman engaged in mobilisation efforts and held meetings in various areas, including Hajipara, Shantinagar, and North Narsingpur of Kashipur Union.
Leaders and workers from various levels of the Awami League actively participated in these mobilisation activities as part of the ongoing election campaign.