They want our sea, St. Martin’s Island: Shamim Osman 

Member of Parliament for Narayanganj-4 c, AKM Shamim Osman, said, "One of the great powers of the world has initiated an invasion into our map. They want our sea, our Saint Martin’s island. They are plotting something akin to the Arab Spring; it will be like Iraq-Libya. If you don't want this to happen, come and vote. Otherwise, they will take a chance, and then there is no escape. This one woman (Sheikh Hasina) has been holding everything together.”

He made these statements during a campaign event in Kashipur Union of Fatulla in Narayanganj Sadar Upazila on Thursday afternoon. Shamim Osman added, “Why should I ask for votes? It's not my problem; it's your problem. You should go to the polling station on your own accord. I can't engage in drama. I don't make false promises like providing you lungi, saree, and so on. We have accomplished a lot of work in the area.”