Counter-action if YouTube doesn't explain restrictions on 4 Bangladeshi channels in India
YouTube has blocked the channels of six Bangladeshi television stations from being viewed in India. The video sharing platform took the action following the Indian government’s request over national security concerns.
In this regard, Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb, the special assistant to the chief adviser for the posts, telecommunications and information technology ministry, said the government will seek clarification from YouTube via the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) within the next two working days.
“If YouTube fails to provide a credible explanation for the block, it will be viewed as a political move by India, and Bangladesh will take reciprocal measures,” he told Prothom Alo, insisting that Bangladesh did not want to get involved in these.
He clarified that the TV stations operate legally and do not engage in disinformation or provocative content.
On Friday, fact-checking site dismislab revealed in a report that YouTube restricted Jamuna TV, Ekattor TV, Banglavision, and Mohona TV from being viewed in India. In an updated report on Saturday, they confirmed that Somoy TV and DBC News had also been geo-blocked from Indian viewership.
All the six channels are verified by YouTube and collectively have over 54.2 million subscribers. While trying to access these channels from Indian territory, YouTube shows a message that the content is not currently accessible in the country, since it is under a national security related government order.
The chief adviser’s special assistant made a Facebook post in this regard on Friday. He noted that at least four Bangladeshi TV stations have been geo-blocked by YouTube in India. This action infringes on the rights of Bangladeshi nationals living in India who regularly view these channels. Such a move appears to violate international consumer rights principles.
He further stated that if YouTube fails to provide a clear rationale for the geo-blocking, Bangladesh will be compelled to take counter-measures.
Regarding the action, he told Prothom Alo that some Indian media outlets, including Republic Bangla, have been airing misleading and false content against Bangladesh. Now, the government will take similar action against these channels, if necessary.