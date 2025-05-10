Counter-action if YouTube doesn't explain restrictions on 4 Bangladeshi channels in India

“If YouTube fails to provide a credible explanation for the block, it will be viewed as a political move by India, and Bangladesh will take reciprocal measures,” he told Prothom Alo, insisting that Bangladesh did not want to get involved in these.

He clarified that the TV stations operate legally and do not engage in disinformation or provocative content.

On Friday, fact-checking site dismislab revealed in a report that YouTube restricted Jamuna TV, Ekattor TV, Banglavision, and Mohona TV from being viewed in India. In an updated report on Saturday, they confirmed that Somoy TV and DBC News had also been geo-blocked from Indian viewership.