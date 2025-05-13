Pakistan High Commissioner takes sudden leave, sparks speculation

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, has unexpectedly gone on leave, prompting various speculations both in diplomatic circles and on social media.

Syed Maroof departed Dhaka on 11 May morning, traveling to Islamabad via Dubai. On the same day, the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka formally informed Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of his departure, according to a senior foreign ministry official who spoke to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.

In line with diplomatic protocol, when an ambassador takes leave during their tenure in a host country, the respective foreign ministry is officially notified of the duration of the leave and who will assume responsibilities in their absence.