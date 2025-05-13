Pakistan High Commissioner takes sudden leave, sparks speculation
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, has unexpectedly gone on leave, prompting various speculations both in diplomatic circles and on social media.
Syed Maroof departed Dhaka on 11 May morning, traveling to Islamabad via Dubai. On the same day, the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka formally informed Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of his departure, according to a senior foreign ministry official who spoke to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.
In line with diplomatic protocol, when an ambassador takes leave during their tenure in a host country, the respective foreign ministry is officially notified of the duration of the leave and who will assume responsibilities in their absence.
While the Pakistan High Commission has confirmed that Deputy High Commissioner Muhammad Asif will serve as the acting High Commissioner, they have not specified the duration of Maroof’s leave in their official communication.
However, the High Commission has unofficially indicated that Maroof is expected to be on leave for two weeks.
Syed Maroof had been notably active in fostering Dhaka-Islamabad relations, particularly after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024 following a student-led uprising.
Since then, Maroof engaged in frequent meetings with key members of the interim government, including both governmental and non-governmental figures.
He also played a visible role in arranging visits, including one by the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, and traveled extensively across Bangladesh over the past nine months. His most recent trip was to Cox’s Bazar on 9 May.
Given his proactive role and the sudden nature of his departure, speculation has grown around the reasons behind his leave.
His absence has sparked debate and conjecture online, with some questioning whether it signals a shift in Pakistan’s diplomatic posture or is tied to recent regional developments.
Syed Ahmed Maroof assumed his role as High Commissioner to Bangladesh in December 2023.