Prothom Alo felicitates US award winning Rozina Islam

“May Rozina keep up with her good work, which will take Prothom Alo further ahead and bolster its reputation,” the Prothom Alo editor added.
Rozina Islam was accoladed with the award for her contribution in the fight against corruption through journalism.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken handed over the award to eight newspersons, including Rozina Islam, in Washington DC on the International Anti-corruption Day (9 December Bangladesh time).
Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif said at the programme, “Rozina Islam is the face of Prothom Alo in the international arena. Her co-workers tried to stand beside her when she was harassed. After getting release from the prison, Rozina said that she will continue with her journalism. As her journalism remains uninterrupted, so are the awards. Her awards are really a matter of pride for us.”
Shumana Sharmin, associate editor of Prothom Alo, said, “This award has inspired us. If Prothom Alo succeeds in producing more newspersons like her, nobody will be able to hinder Prothom Alo’s progress.”
Sharing her experience of taking the award from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Rozina Islam said, “I got the award because Prothom Alo published my reports. With this award, our responsibilities have grown further.”
Prothom Alo’s head of reporting Tipu Sultan said, “We all will try to emulate Rozina or will try to do something even better than her.”
Among others who addressed the programme are – Ayesha Kabir, head of English web of Prothom Alo and special correspondent Iftekhar Mahmud.