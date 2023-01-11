Prothom Alo felicitates US award winning Rozina Islam

Prothom Alo’s special correspondent Rozina Islam was given a warm reception for winning the Anti-corruption Champions Award-2022 of the United States Department of State.

She was felicitated by Prothom Alo at its office on Monday.

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman said at the programme that it’s an honour for Rozina Islam as well as Prothom Alo. There is only one way to maintain this and move forward - that is honest, neutral and good journalism.

Referring to the future of journalism, Matiur Rahman said, “The whole world is changing. Our work patterns and journalism are also changing. It is difficult to keep up with these changes.”