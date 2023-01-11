Bangladesh

Prothom Alo felicitates US award winning Rozina Islam

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Prothom Alo’s executive editor Sazzad Sharif and associate editor Shumana Sharmin greet Rozina Islam with bouquet at the reception programmeProthom Alo

Prothom Alo’s special correspondent Rozina Islam was given a warm reception for winning the Anti-corruption Champions Award-2022 of the United States Department of State.

She was felicitated by Prothom Alo at its office on Monday.

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman said at the programme that it’s an honour for Rozina Islam as well as Prothom Alo. There is only one way to maintain this and move forward - that is honest, neutral and good journalism.

Referring to the future of journalism, Matiur Rahman said, “The whole world is changing. Our work patterns and journalism are also changing. It is difficult to keep up with these changes.”

“May Rozina keep up with her good work, which will take Prothom Alo further ahead and bolster its reputation,” the Prothom Alo editor added.

Rozina Islam was accoladed with the award for her contribution in the fight against corruption through journalism.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken handed over the award to eight newspersons, including Rozina Islam, in Washington DC on the International Anti-corruption Day (9 December Bangladesh time).

Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif said at the programme, “Rozina Islam is the face of Prothom Alo in the international arena. Her co-workers tried to stand beside her when she was harassed. After getting release from the prison, Rozina said that she will continue with her journalism. As her journalism remains uninterrupted, so are the awards. Her awards are really a matter of pride for us.”

Shumana Sharmin, associate editor of Prothom Alo, said, “This award has inspired us. If Prothom Alo succeeds in producing more newspersons like her, nobody will be able to hinder Prothom Alo’s progress.”

Sharing her experience of taking the award from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Rozina Islam said, “I got the award because Prothom Alo published my reports. With this award, our responsibilities have grown further.”

Prothom Alo’s head of reporting Tipu Sultan said, “We all will try to emulate Rozina or will try to do something even better than her.”

Among others who addressed the programme are – Ayesha Kabir, head of English web of Prothom Alo and special correspondent Iftekhar Mahmud.

