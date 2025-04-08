Myanmar to start reviewing names of 5,50,000 Rohingyas soon: Khalilur

Chief Adviser’s High Representative Dr. Khalilur Rahman on Tuesday said the Myanmar authorities will soon start the process of reviewing the names of 5,50,000 Rohingyas.

He disclosed this information at a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Dr Khalilur said he held a meeting with U Than Shew, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

Claiming that there was a progress on Rohingya issue, he said the Myanmar authorities identified 180,000 Rohingyas out of 2,50,000 eligible for return to Myanmar.

There were some confusions over the names and photos of 70,000 Rohingyas, and Bangladesh and Myanmar will continue talks to resolve the confusions, he said.