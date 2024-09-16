Eid-e-Miladunnabi being observed across Bangladesh

The Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), is being observed across the country today, Monday with due religious solemnity.

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee's meeting held at the Islamic Foundation (IF) conference room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on 4 September with secretary of the ministry of religious affairs Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar in the chair, said a press release.