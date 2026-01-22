Clashes between Dhaka college-Ideal college students at Science Lab intersection, traffic disrupted for an hour

Students of Dhaka College and Dhanmondi Ideal College were locked in clashes and chases in the Science Lab area of the capital on Thursday.

As a result, vehicular movement on the Mirpur–New Market road remained suspended for more than an hour.

According to witnesses and police sources, chases and brick-throwing between students of the two colleges began around 11:30 am on Thursday. At one stage, students from both institutions took positions at the Science Lab intersection.