Bangladesh

Dr Yunus appears at Labour Appellate Tribunal

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Dr Muhammad YunusFile photo

Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has appeared at the Labour Appellate Tribunal in the capital's Kakrail area, seeking extension of bail in a case filed over violation of the labour law.

He appeared at the court at 11:00am on Sunday.

The 3rd labour court of Dhaka sentenced four people, including Grameen Telecom chairman Dr Yunus, to six months in jail and fined Tk 30,000 in the case on 1 January.

After delivery of the verdict, the same court granted bail for one month on condition of filing appeal.

Three others are Grameen Telecom former managing director (MD) Ashraful Hasan, director Noor Jahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

They appealed against the verdict on 28 January. The Labour Appellate Tribunal accepted the appeal for hearing on the day.

The tribunal also postponed the verdict delivered by the 3rd labour court till 3 March.

It also granted bail to four people. Today was set for the next hearing.

