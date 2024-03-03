Dr Yunus appears at Labour Appellate Tribunal

Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has appeared at the Labour Appellate Tribunal in the capital's Kakrail area, seeking extension of bail in a case filed over violation of the labour law.

He appeared at the court at 11:00am on Sunday.

The 3rd labour court of Dhaka sentenced four people, including Grameen Telecom chairman Dr Yunus, to six months in jail and fined Tk 30,000 in the case on 1 January.

After delivery of the verdict, the same court granted bail for one month on condition of filing appeal.