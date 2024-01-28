Who filed the case, the govt or the workers, asks Dr. Yunus

Nobel laureate economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Sunday asked the newspersons to tell him who filed the case accusing him of violating labour laws.

“I need to clarify one thing from my side, the government, from all its levels, has repeatedly been saying that the government has not lodged this case. You (journalists) are witnesses but you’re not saying anything. Did the government or the workers file this? Give me this answer,” he told the newspersons.

Dr Yunus asked this to the newspersons after filing an appeal with the Appeal Tribunal against the sentence in a case filed for the violation of labour law.