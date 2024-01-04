Bangladesh

Dr Yunus urges be vocal on democracy, human rights

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus in a statement has urged to raise voice against the injustice towards the people of Bangladesh and to be vocal in favour of democracy and human rights.

The statement titled “Professor Yunus's statement on verdict of labour court” was published from the verified Facebook page of the Yunus Centre on Monday night.

He said in the statement, “I will continue to serve the people of Bangladesh and the social business movement to the best of my ability. As my lawyers have convincingly argued in court, this verdict against me is contrary to all legal precedent and logic. I call for the Bangladeshi people to speak in one voice against injustice and in favor of democracy and human rights for each and every one of our citizens.”

Dr Muhammad Yunus, 83, is the founder of Grameen Bank. He has received accolades internationally for operating microcredit programmes to alleviate poverty.

A Dhaka court last Monday sentenced him to six months in prison and fined him Tk 30,000 in a case filed on the allegation of breaching the labour law while he was the chairman of the Grameen Telecom.

