Muhammad Yunus a national asset but he has committed criminal offence: Foreign minister

“What we know is he did not pay money to the labourers. He has deprived them. That is why he has been sentenced. This is a matter of the court… This is a huge process of the law. He has got a scope of legal fight and presenting his arguments. The judgement was made on the basis of evidence. Because each country respects the law. That is why I don’t think there will be any problem,” he added.

The foreign minister also spoke about a BBC report on Bangladesh’s parliamentary election. “BBC runs different sorts of reports every now and then. Once they said nearly 30-50 million people in Bangladesh will die because of Covid. But so many people have not died. They just say this. Media sometimes reports in an attractive way so that (people) are drawn to it. And, many things are being discussed about the election in Bangladesh. They published something flashy. I don’t think the government makes decisions based on some reports.”