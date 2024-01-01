Dr Yunus granted bail on condition of appealing against verdict

A Dhaka court on Monday granted bail to Nobel Laureate economist and Grameen Telecom chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus in a case filed for violation of the labour law, on condition of appealing against the verdict within a month.
Judge Sheikh Merina Sultana of Dhaka’s Third Labour Court granted the bail.
Earlier in the day, the same court sentenced Dr Yunus and three others to six months’ jail each.
The court also fined Tk 25,000 each in the case, in default the convicted will have to serve another 15 days’ in imprisonment.
Speaking to the media after the verdict, Dr Yunus’ lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said they were not served justice.
The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) filed the case against Dr Muhammad Yunus, former Managing Director of Grameen Telecom Ashraful Hasan, and Directors Nur Jahan and Md Shahjahan on 9 September in 2021 alleging that they violated the labour law.
The case statement said that as per the Labour Law, 2006, and Bangladesh Labour Rules, 2015, the appointment of Grameen Telecom workers and employees was not made permanent despite their apprentice period being over.
The organisation does not grant annual leave with payment to the employees or workers, lump grants for leave and no payment in cash against leave, it added.
The court on 6 June in 2023 framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others in the case.
Dr Muhammad Yunus and others filed a petition with the Appellate Division seeking to scrap the trial proceeding in the case.
The Appellate Division, however, rejected the petition on 20 August last.