Dr Yunus granted bail on condition of appealing against verdict

The case statement said that as per the Labour Law, 2006, and Bangladesh Labour Rules, 2015, the appointment of Grameen Telecom workers and employees was not made permanent despite their apprentice period being over.

The organisation does not grant annual leave with payment to the employees or workers, lump grants for leave and no payment in cash against leave, it added.

The court on 6 June in 2023 framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others in the case.

Dr Muhammad Yunus and others filed a petition with the Appellate Division seeking to scrap the trial proceeding in the case.

The Appellate Division, however, rejected the petition on 20 August last.