I have been punished for the crime that I didn’t commit: Dr Yunus

Nobel Laureate economist and Grameen Telecom chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday said, “I was punished for the crime that I didn’t commit. This grief remains in my heart.”

Dr Yunus told this to the journalists on Monday hours after the third labour court in Dhaka sentenced him to six months in prison and fined Tk 25,000 for labour law violation.

The court also granted bail to Dr Yunus, who was present on the dock, on condition of appealing against the verdict within a month.

After the court delivered the verdict, Dr Yunus’ counsel Abdullah Al Mamun termed the verdict unprecedented.

He told journalists that this verdict of the labour court is incomplete and Dr Yunus did not get justice from the court.

His client will appeal against this verdict to the top court within the stipulated time, Abdullah Al Mamun added.