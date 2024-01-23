Government can’t interfere in court affairs, Hasan Mahmud on Dr Yunus
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said that the government cannot interfere in the court affairs in any way. It should not be done anywhere either.
He said this in response to a query from the newspersons regarding Dr Muhammad Yunus during a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Tuesday.
Some 12 senators of the US in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged not to "harass" Dr Muhammad Yunus.
In response to a question regarding this, Hasan Mahmud said, “With due respect to Dr Yunus I want to say as the joint general secretary of the Awami League that the government is not any party of the cases against him. He was sentenced by the court in a case. The government cannot interfere in the court.”
“If the congressmen really had issued such a letter, then they are asking us to intervene in the court proceedings. Will it be prudent to do so? It should not be done anywhere,” he said.
During the briefing, Hasan Mahmud said that he held a meeting with the foreign minister of Myanmar during the Non-aligned Movement (NAM) summit. There he urged the Myanmar foreign minister to start Rohingya repatriation. They also seemed to be interested in this. Besides, both sides had shown interest in enhancing trades between the two countries, he added.
Speaking regarding his visit to Uganda, the foreign minister further said that Uganda is a beautiful country. So are its people. He had met with people of his electoral constituency there. There is no security concern there. The landscapes of the country are also very beautiful. There are ample opportunities in the agricultural sectors of Uganda. Bangladesh too can take that chance.
In response to another question, Hasan Mahmud said, “I attended 17 bilateral meetings in Uganda and exchanged greetings with 17 others. They all congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi is frustrated seeing all these.”
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud led the Bangladesh delegation in the 19th NAM Summit held in Uganda from 19-20 January, the G77 3rd South Summit held in China from 21-22 January. He was briefing the newspersons on the tour upon returning home Tuesday.