Government can’t interfere in court affairs, Hasan Mahmud on Dr Yunus

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said that the government cannot interfere in the court affairs in any way. It should not be done anywhere either.

He said this in response to a query from the newspersons regarding Dr Muhammad Yunus during a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Some 12 senators of the US in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged not to "harass" Dr Muhammad Yunus.

In response to a question regarding this, Hasan Mahmud said, “With due respect to Dr Yunus I want to say as the joint general secretary of the Awami League that the government is not any party of the cases against him. He was sentenced by the court in a case. The government cannot interfere in the court.”