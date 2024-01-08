I’ve nothing to do about Dr Yunus: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said she had nothing to do regarding Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus who has been sentenced in a case filed on charges of violating labour laws.

Muhammad Yunus deprived his workers, he should seek apology from them, she remarked while responding to a question of a newsperson at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of governing Awami League, was addressing an event to exchange views with local and foreign journalists and polls monitors on Monday, the following day of the 12th parliamentary elections.