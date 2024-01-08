If someone doesn’t join election, it doesn’t mean there’s no democracy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said all the political parties have the right to take decisions on their own.
“If any political party does not take part in the election, this does not mean that there is no democracy,” said Sheikh Hasina, also president of governing Awami League, which is all set to form the next government as it has secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections.
The prime minister was addressing an event at her official residence, Ganabhaban, to exchange views with local and foreign journalists and polls monitors on Monday, the following day of the 12th parliamentary elections.
A BBC journalist asked the prime minister about the election and democracy in Bangladesh, “Since 2018 you have not included the key opposition party in any dialogue. In their absence you won yesterday’s election, where 60 per cent of the people did not cast their votes. Rights activists have been criticising your government saying the democratic process has been made limited. Do you believe there will be a dynamic democracy in Bangladesh where there will be no opposition?”
In response, the prime minister said, “Every political party has the right to make decisions on their own. If any party does not participate in the election, that does not mean there is no democracy. You have to consider whether the people have participated or not. The party you have talked about, they set property on fire, kill people. A few days ago they killed people by setting fire to a train. Is this democracy? This is a terror act. People do not accept this. Such an incident has taken place in this country several times. We have shown patience. Now we will have to protect the people’s rights.”
Responding to another question on an election without an opposition and below 50 per cent turnout, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “If there is any definition of democracy here, that is different. People’s participation is the most important issue.”
The prime minister also stated that the BNP tried to encourage people not to vote in this election, but the people did not listen.
The prime minister then shot back a question to the BBC journalist asking how many people had BNP killed. How could it be called a democratic party especially after what they did in 2014-15? They are a terrorist party and people do not support them, she said.
Journalist Devadeep Purohit of Indian media outlet The Telegraph asked, “The election has ended. Since you are talking about democracy, you will need an opposition. What are you thinking about this?”
Sheikh Hasina answered, “Do you want me to form an opposition party? Could I do that? I was also in opposition for a long time. We have organised our party. The opposition will also have to do that. If you fail to do that, who is responsible for that?”