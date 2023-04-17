Digital Security Act being used as weapon to silence opposing views: Speakers

The Digital Security Act (DSA) was passed to regulate opposing beliefs and it has taken away the citizens' right to criticise the government, said speakers at a webinar titled ‘Digital Security Act: What to do now?’ held on Monday.

The Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) hosted the webinar where the speakers said that DSA is a threat to the security of the masses and it is also being used to suppress opposing beliefs ahead of the national elections.

Key speaker at the event, Illinois State University’s politics and government department’s distinguished professor and CGS advisor Ali Riaz said, “Right from when the draft of the act was first drawn up, everyone said this will end up being dangerous. It will curtail freedom of expression. Four and a half years later, we are seeing exactly that. DSA was put in place to foster a culture of fear.”