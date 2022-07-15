UN announces $5 million more flash flood relief for Bangladesh

This brings the current funding of the Humanitarian Response Plan to $12 million (Tk112 crore), around 20 per cent of the necessary $58.4 million that were determined.

Over 7.2 million people have been affected by recent floods in the northeast of the country and over half of those affected need humanitarian assistance.

The funding comes from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which aims to kick-start relief efforts in a coordinated and prioritised manner when a new crisis emerges.