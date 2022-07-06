No apparent escape from power outage for now

The Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) supplies electricity to the northern region of the country, providing power services to people living in 16 districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, but power outages have hit hard in several northern districts over the past couple of days with people witnessing load shedding for alternative hours in some places of the Rajshahi city.

NESCO’s Rajshahi region chief engineer Abdur Rashid told Prothom Alo over mobile phone on Tuesday afternoon, “I have not been getting electricity as per the demand since Sunday afternoon, so I cannot supply either. I am helpless.”

As many as 346 megawatts of electricity was received against a demand of 465 megawatts at 12:00pm on Monday, he informed.

NESCO officials hinted there is no escape for the people from load shedding soon and they do not know how long such situation will continue either.