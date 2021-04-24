No chance of food crisis, if Boro harvest successful: Razzaque

Agriculture minister M Abdur Razzaque on Friday said that there would be no food crisis in the country if farmers can successfully harvest Boro crop this year.

“There would be no food crisis in the country…if Boro crop throughout the country including the Haor can be harvested successfully,” he said as the chief guest while attending Boro harvest festival at Jatrapasha of Baniachong upazila under Hobiganj here.

Baniachong upazila administration and the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) jointly organised the function.

Amid the corona virus pandemic, the minister said the present government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina is working firmly to eliminate food scarcity in the country.