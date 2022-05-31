Bangladesh

No compromise on human rights or press freedom, says US Ambassador Haas

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
US Ambassador Peter Haas
US Ambassador Peter Haas

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said that upholding human rights is at the core of the US foreign policy. Press freedom is also an important issue of the US policy foreign policy. He said there would be no compromise on these matters.

The US ambassador was speaking Tuesday morning at a discussion of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh at the National Press Club. The discussion is being held on various issues including the election, human rights, sanctions on RAB and the new economic bloc.

Referring to a recent survey of the Reporters without Borders on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day last week, Peter Haas said, it is not that the US is on the right path of free press; the US ranks at 42 among 182 countries in the recent survey of Reporters without Borders. That means the US is nowhere near the top of the list and so the US situation needs to improve. Bangladesh ranks 162 in the survey. It has fallen by 10 places compared to last year.

At the discussion, Peter Haas expressed concerned about the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment