No compromise on human rights or press freedom, says US Ambassador Haas

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said that upholding human rights is at the core of the US foreign policy. Press freedom is also an important issue of the US policy foreign policy. He said there would be no compromise on these matters.

The US ambassador was speaking Tuesday morning at a discussion of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh at the National Press Club. The discussion is being held on various issues including the election, human rights, sanctions on RAB and the new economic bloc.