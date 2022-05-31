No compromise on human rights or press freedom, says US Ambassador Haas

Referring to a recent survey of the Reporters without Borders on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day last week, Peter Haas said, it is not that the US is on the right path of free press; the US ranks at 42 among 182 countries in the recent survey of Reporters without Borders. That means the US is nowhere near the top of the list and so the US situation needs to improve. Bangladesh ranks 162 in the survey. It has fallen by 10 places compared to last year.
At the discussion, Peter Haas expressed concerned about the Digital Security Act (DSA).