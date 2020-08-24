No end in sight to Rohingya crisis

Myanmar has not taken a single Rohingya back home till date although the crisis enters the fourth year within a couple of days amid “lack of conducive conditions” in Rakhine required for a safe and sustainable return of Rohingyas, officials said.

“Myanmar is yet to do anything concrete till date for the repatriation of Rohingyas,” an official told UNB mentioning that the humanitarian disaster created by Myanmar must not be the sole responsibility of Bangladesh in the world to shoulder it.

In August 2017, the military launched a campaign of mass atrocities against the Rohingya that forced over 740,000 to flee Myanmar to Bangladesh.

The 600,000 Rohingyas who remain in Rakhine State are essentially confined to camps and villages, said the Human Rights Watch (HRW).

They are there without citizenship or the ability to vote this November.

Myanmar’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, will be a candidate in this November’s general election.

Officials said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Myanmar’s internal issues further delayed talks on Rohingya repatriation.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said until the international community “exerts more pressure” on Myanmar, including by putting trade and investment moratorium, the Rohingya crisis will not be resolved.