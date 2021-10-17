No faith in political leadership: Rana Dasgupta

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) has lost its faith in the leadership because of the attacks and vandalisation of Hindu temples and puja mandaps the and attack on members of the minority community as well as the vandalising of their homes and businesses.

The council's general secretary Rana Dasgupta said this at a media conference organised at the Chattogram press club on Saturday afternoon protesting against the incidents in different places of the country.

The council announced a six-hour mass hunger strike on 23 October from 6:00am to 12:00pm and mass sit-ins and processions to protest the incidents.