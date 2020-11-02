No gas supply in parts of city Tuesday

Gas supply will remain suspended for eight hours from 10:00am on Tuesday at different areas of Dhaka city due to gas pipeline repair work, reports UNB.

According to a press release of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, the areas where gas supply will remain suspended are --Fatullah Post Office Goli, Prime Textile, Delpara, Bhuigar and its adjoining areas.

During the time, gas supply to all household consumers, industries, commercial ventures, and CNG refueling stations in those areas will remain suspended, said Titas Gas.