No legal basis of ‘Gono Commission’: Home Minister

“They have published a book ‘2002 Diner Shontrash ( 2002 Days of Violence)’. I don’t know what they have written in the book. It has to be seen.”
At the initiative of people involved with Ekattorer Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee and those working to ensure the rights of minority community, recently Gono Commission, formed to investigate the violence carried out on the basis of fundamentalism and communalism, submitted a list of 116 religious speakers to the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The Gono Commission brought allegations against the 116 speakers of terror financing and destroying communal harmony in the name of 'waaz mahfil' and doing business in the name of religion.
Regarding this, Kamal said, “I don’t know what the Gono Commission wrote in its letter. We didn’t haven't yet seen the names mentioned in the letter, held liable for terrorism or corruption. Therefore we cannot say anything about it.”
“We have not conducted any investigation against the people against whom they have brought the allegations. Neither have I seen it. So I can’t say anything without seeing it. No allegation that can’t be proven unequivocally will be taken into cognizance,” said the Home Minister.
News agency BSS adds: The Home Minister said, “The law enforcement agencies will take action against those who are involved in extortion after my name.”
He said everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.
“Whoever commits a crime will be punished. The man who went to extort money using my name has been caught and a weapon was recovered from his possession,” the minister added.