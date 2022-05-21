No legal basis of ‘Gono Commission’: Home Minister

“They have published a book ‘2002 Diner Shontrash ( 2002 Days of Violence)’. I don’t know what they have written in the book. It has to be seen.”

At the initiative of people involved with Ekattorer Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee and those working to ensure the rights of minority community, recently Gono Commission, formed to investigate the violence carried out on the basis of fundamentalism and communalism, submitted a list of 116 religious speakers to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Gono Commission brought allegations against the 116 speakers of terror financing and destroying communal harmony in the name of 'waaz mahfil' and doing business in the name of religion.