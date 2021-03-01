No objections taken into cognizance

The government did not take into cognizance any objections raised by different quarters before and after the promulgation of the controversial Digital Security Act (DSA).

The DSA bill was passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) on 19 September 2018 and the president signed the bill into a law a month later, on 8 October 2018.

Various journalist organiations, political parties, the Editor’s Council, as well as different local and international organisations had raised objections to the DSA, from its drafting to president’s approving it as a law.

Several ministers and the members of parliamentary committee met with the editors and noted their objections but eventually the law was enacted without any amendments sought by the editor’s council.

Only an objection on the jurisdiction of police was taken into cognizance. The parliamentary committee recommended adding a clause in Section 43 of the act regarding seeking the permission of the director general of DSA before any search or arrest was made.

But at the eleventh hour, the matter of approval was scrapped, which allowed police officials to search and arrest anyone without warrant.

Prothom Alo has scrutinised 197 cases filed last year under this act. Most of these cases were of defamation, malicious speech, sharing tampered pictures, spreading rumours and conspiracy against the government. The plaintiffs in around 80 per cent of the cases were the police and ruling party men. In accordance to profession, the most arrested persons are journalists.

The non-government Center for Governance Studies (CGS) on Saturday published a survey report on DSA, which shows a total of 783 cases had filed from 1 January to 25 February last year. They said, after the analyses of 402 cases, most accused persons are journalists.

Stricter law implemented instead of Section 57

The ICT Act was drawn up in 2006 to control, prevent and take action against the use of internet and social media to commit crimes in the country. In 2013 the law was amended and Section 57 added.

Under this section, the number of cases increased against defamation, criticism, tarnishing the state’s image, and a number of other allegations, through writings in the electronic media.

The law was abolished under strong criticism and in October 2018 the Digital Security Act was promulgated. But the essence of Section 57 was included in this new law. In fact, certain even stricter clauses regarding information and expression were included.

Parliamentary committee did not take demands in consideration

The cabinet approved the draft of DSA in 29 January 2018.Then the parliament asked the parliamentary committee on 9 April to scrutinise the draft bill.

The parliamentary committee met twice with the delegations of editor’s council, Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union (BFJU) and Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) to discuss over the bill.

The committee assured to make necessary amendments but eventually no major changes were made. Some of the controversial clauses were just clarified linguistically with the amendments of sentence tenure.

The then general secretary of the editor’s council, Mahfuz Anam, vice-president of ATCO, Mozammel Babu, and former president of BFUJ Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul gave a joint statement after the law was enacted (22 September, 2018).

Expressing deep concern over the act, they said that the parliamentary committee unilaterally presented its recommendations in the parliament without holding the promised final meeting with them. So, the views of journalists’ community have not properly reflected.