No permission needed for drones used for recreational purposes

The approval came on Monday during a virtual meeting held with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. Later, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam disclosed the decision during a press conference at the secretariat.

According to the draft policy, drones for non-commercial and commercial use will require permission whereas drones for state and military purposes will be allowed.

Adding this new provision, the cabinet has approved the draft Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Act 2020.