No permission needed for drones used for recreational purposes

The cabinet has approved the draft of “The Drone Registration and Flying Guideline, 2020”.
According to the proposed law, no permission is required to fly drones weighing less than five kilogrammes for recreational purposes or as toys. However, it cannot be flown above 500 feet from the ground.
The approval came on Monday during a virtual meeting held with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. Later, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam disclosed the decision during a press conference at the secretariat.
According to the draft policy, drones for non-commercial and commercial use will require permission whereas drones for state and military purposes will be allowed.
Adding this new provision, the cabinet has approved the draft Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Act 2020.
As per the existing law, the city corporation elections have to be held within six months before the term ends. In addition, despite taking oath, the previously elected persons have to wait until the end of the term.
From now on, city corporation elections will have to be held three months before the expiration of the term. The elected mayors and councilors will take charge within 15 days of taking oath and hold the first meeting.
Under the proposed law, elected representatives of the city corporations will get one month leave in a year instead of the previous three months.
The meeting has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib on 8 August every year. This has been included in the relevant circular of the cabinet.