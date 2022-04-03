No programmes will be allowed to continue after 5:00pm at DU

This year, the Mangal Shovajatra, which was observed in a limited scale in last two years, will be brought out from the Sarak Deep area of university's Teacher-Student center as the road in front of DU fine arts faculty have been narrowed due to the ongoing construction work of Metro Rail.

After parading the memory eternal premises of the university, the Shovajatra will end at TSC premises on the campus, added the release.

No one will be allowed to wear or carry any kind of masks except the masks, made by DU fine arts faculty, on the campus on that day.