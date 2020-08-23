No Tajia procession, rallies in open space: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Sunday directed DMP officials to take initiatives not to hold Tajia processions and rallies in open spaces on Ashura to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reports UNB.

This year, Holy Ashura will be observed in the country on August 30.



Other religious ceremonies can be held indoors in compliance with health rules and social distance, he said.



The DMP commissioner has given the directive at a coordination meeting on security, law and order and traffic management in the Dhaka metropolitan area on Sunday at the DMP headquarters.



