No TV channel can air more than one foreign serial: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said no television channel in the country will be allowed to broadcast more than one foreign serial at a time.

"In order to protect the country's history, heritage and culture, the ministry has already informed the concerned authorities about this decision," he said.

The minister said this while virtually addressing the third Broadcast Conference of the Broadcast Journalists Center (BJC) as the chief guest on the Bangla Academy premises in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chawdhury inaugurated the conference while secretary of the information and broadcasting ministry Md Mokbul Hossain addressed as the special guest.