No vaccine crisis in the country: health minister

Prothom Alo English Desk

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said there is no vaccine crisis in the country as 5.4 million vaccines have already arrived this month and another 15 million doses are due by end of the month, reports UNB.

The health minister said this while addressing as chief guest of the orientation programme for the newly recruited junior consultants (anaesthesiologists) at Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium Sunday afternoon.

He said appointing 409 anaesthesiologists at one go in the sixth grade was a huge step during this Covid pandemic.

“The health sector is grateful to prime minister Sheikh Hasina for appointing such a large number of doctors in such a short period of time,” he said.

The minister called upon the newly appointed doctors to work in remote areas of the country shaking off all fears. Promising to take care of the facilities for the newly recruited, he requested the doctors to work in the service of the people.

Officials of the ministry, members of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), doctors and some political leaders were present at the event.

