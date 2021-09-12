No vaccine crisis in the country: health minister

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said there is no vaccine crisis in the country as 5.4 million vaccines have already arrived this month and another 15 million doses are due by end of the month, reports UNB.

The health minister said this while addressing as chief guest of the orientation programme for the newly recruited junior consultants (anaesthesiologists) at Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium Sunday afternoon.