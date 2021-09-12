No vaccine crisis in the country: health minister

He said appointing 409 anaesthesiologists at one go in the sixth grade was a huge step during this Covid pandemic.
“The health sector is grateful to prime minister Sheikh Hasina for appointing such a large number of doctors in such a short period of time,” he said.
The minister called upon the newly appointed doctors to work in remote areas of the country shaking off all fears. Promising to take care of the facilities for the newly recruited, he requested the doctors to work in the service of the people.
Officials of the ministry, members of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), doctors and some political leaders were present at the event.