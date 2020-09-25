Now 1141 constables transferred from Cox’s Bazar

In a latest development, 1141 constables have been transferred from Cox’s Bazar, the district’s additional superintendent (admin) of police Mohammad Iqbal Hossain said.
Earlier, 272 officials, including the police super, additional and assistant police supers and inspectors of the law enforcement agency were transferred in three phases.
On 31 July, retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at Shamlapur police check post on Teknaf-Cox’s Bazar Marine Drive.
The police came under strong criticism for the incident. Following this, the police headquarters decided to reshuffle the district police. As a result of this, as of Friday, 1,413 policemen were transferred.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, additional police super (admin) Mohammad Iqbal Hossain said the police headquarters issued a notification transferring the 1141 constables on Thursday. They had been working at eight police stations, several police outposts, the court, the Detective Branch (DB) and in the traffic division. Earlier, 272 police officials from SP to ASI were transferred.
He further said he did not know of any such massive transfers in the police department at the district level in Bangladesh.
On 17 July, police headquarters transferred Cox’s Bazar police super ABM Masud Hossain to Rajshahi. He left the district town for Rajshahi on Thursday. Jhenaidah SP Md Hasanuzzaman replaced him.
In the second phase, following a notification signed by IGP Benazir Ahmed on 21 September, seven additional and assistant supers of police were transferred. The next day, another notification was issued transferring 264 officials.