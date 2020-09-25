Now 1141 constables transferred from Cox’s Bazar

In a latest development, 1141 constables have been transferred from Cox’s Bazar, the district’s additional superintendent (admin) of police Mohammad Iqbal Hossain said.

Earlier, 272 officials, including the police super, additional and assistant police supers and inspectors of the law enforcement agency were transferred in three phases.

On 31 July, retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at Shamlapur police check post on Teknaf-Cox’s Bazar Marine Drive.