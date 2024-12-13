Arakan army takes control of Maungdaw, fear of Rohingya influx

After 11 months of fighting, the Arakan Army (AA) has taken control of the Maungdaw township in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. On Sunday afternoon, they also captured the last of the Border Guard Police (BGP) battalions south of Maungdaw.

With Maungdaw now under Arakan Army control, the security risk for Rohingyas on both sides of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border has increased. Approximately 500,000 Rohingyas remain in Rakhine state, where tensions with the Arakan Army persist.

This situation may force more Rohingyas into Bangladesh. As a result, the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have intensified patrol along the borders of Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar.

Immediately after capturing Maungdaw, the Arakan Army imposed a ban on navigation on the Naf River. This halted the operation of passenger trawlers and speedboats on the Teknaf-St. Martin waterway in Bangladesh.