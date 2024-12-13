Arakan army takes control of Maungdaw, fear of Rohingya influx
After 11 months of fighting, the Arakan Army (AA) has taken control of the Maungdaw township in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. On Sunday afternoon, they also captured the last of the Border Guard Police (BGP) battalions south of Maungdaw.
With Maungdaw now under Arakan Army control, the security risk for Rohingyas on both sides of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border has increased. Approximately 500,000 Rohingyas remain in Rakhine state, where tensions with the Arakan Army persist.
This situation may force more Rohingyas into Bangladesh. As a result, the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have intensified patrol along the borders of Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar.
Immediately after capturing Maungdaw, the Arakan Army imposed a ban on navigation on the Naf River. This halted the operation of passenger trawlers and speedboats on the Teknaf-St. Martin waterway in Bangladesh.
Tourists now travel to St. Martin's Island via the BIWTA jetty in Nuniyachhara, Cox’s Bazar. Local representatives report that food reserves on St. Martin's Island have decreased due to the five-day ban on navigation. Additionally, cargo ships from Myanmar are unable to enter Bangladesh through the Teknaf land port.
Bangladesh shares a 270 km border with Maungdaw in Myanmar, divided by the Naf River. The river stretches from Naikkhongchhari in Bandarban to Ukhia in Cox’s Bazar and St. Martin's Island in Teknaf, opposite Rakhine State.
To prevent further Rohingya infiltration, Bangladesh has strengthened security along this 270-kilometer stretch from St. Martin to Naikhangchhari via Teknaf and Ukhia.
Border security heightened
Several sources along the border report that since the Arakan Army took control of Maungdaw, a ceasefire has been in place. The frequent mortar shelling and grenade explosions have ceased. Although the situation appears relatively calm, a sense of unease lingers on both sides of the border—Teknaf in Bangladesh and Maungdaw in Myanmar. More than 23 villages on the Teknaf border were shaken by loud explosions from across the border. Occasionally, stray bullets have struck homes in Teknaf.
On Thursday morning, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Coast Guard patrols were observed in the Naf River near the Teknaf, Sabrang, and Shah Parir Dwip border areas.
Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and Additional Secretary Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State is being closely monitored.
Bangladesh has taken a strict stance to prevent infiltration via the Naf River and the border. He emphasized that no new refugees from Myanmar will be accepted.
According to the RRRC office, 1.25 million Rohingyas are currently registered in 33 refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf. Of these, 800,000 arrived in the aftermath of 25 August, 2017. Over the past seven years, Bangladesh has been unable to repatriate even a single Rohingya to Myanmar.
On Thursday morning, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner and President of the Rohingya Coordination Committee Md. Ziauddin visited several shelter camps in Ukhia, including Camps 8, 10, 17, and 18.
The visits continued until noon, accompanied by Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin and officials from the RRRC office. In the afternoon, the Divisional Commissioner returned to Cox’s Bazar to attend a coordination committee meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
Mohammad Jobayer, president of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Humanity, an organisation representing Rohingyas in Bangladeshi refugee camps, expressed concerns over rising security risks for Rohingyas on both sides of the border.
He warned that if Maungdaw remains under the control of the Arakan Army—a group with a history of conflict with the Rohingyas—it could halt the repatriation of 1.25 million Rohingyas currently living in Bangladeshi camps. Moreover, the situation might push an additional 500,000 Rohingyas from Rakhine state into Bangladesh.
Naf river closed for traffic
Two correspondents from Prothom Alo visited various border areas of Teknaf yesterday between 9 am and 3 pm They did not see any fishing boats on the 45 km stretch of the Naf River.
Hundreds of boats and trawlers were observed docked at Shah Parir Dwip, Jaliapara, and Kayukkhali canals within Teknaf Municipality.
Passenger trawlers and speedboats on the Teknaf-St. Martin's waterway remain suspended due to a restrictions imposed by the Arakan Army. Tourists are currently traveling to St. Martin Island via the BIWTA jetty in Nuniyachhara, Cox’s Bazar. From there, four ships are facilitating the daily transportation of 2,000 tourists to St. Martin's by sea.
Tourist Police Cox’s Bazar Superintendent Al Asad Mohammad Mahfuz Islam told Prothom Alo that multiple police personnel are being deployed on these ships to ensure the safety of tourists.
He stated that the Tourist Police are providing round-the-clock security for trips to St. Martin Island, adding that there is no risk in traveling to the island despite the Arakan Army’s control of Rakhine State.
When contacted, Rashid Ahmed, president of the Service Trawler Owners Association operating on the Teknaf-St. Martin waterway, explained that the Arakan Army has been actively campaigning to halt navigation on the Naf River since it captured Maungdaw on December 8. They have issued warnings that boats entering the river may face gunfire. Previously, there were incidents of shooting at passenger boats on this route.
Mujibur Rahman, Union Parishad Chairman of St. Martin Island, expressed concern over food shortages on the island due to the five-day suspension of river navigation. He urged the administration to take immediate action to send food supplies via the sea route to the western part of Shah Parir Island in Teknaf as an alternative solution. If not taken necessary actions, 10,000 residents of St. Martin may face food scarcity.
Meanwhile, Jalal Ahmed, a Rohingya leader at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, reported that Rohingyas on the Myanmar side in Maungdaw remain in contact with those in the refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf through mobile phones. He described the situation in Maungdaw as dire, with the Arakan Army closely monitoring the Rohingyas. This heightened scrutiny stems from the fact that some Rohingyas had previously aligned with government forces to fight against the Arakan Army.
Import and export suspended
Due to communication disruptions, no ships or cargo trawlers carrying imported goods from Myanmar have arrived at Teknaf port since last Saturday. As of yesterday afternoon, several ships docked at the land port are also unable to return to Myanmar.
Myanmar businessmen involved in trade at the Teknaf land port reported that the Arakan Army is now attempting to capture Sittwe (Akyab), the capital of Rakhine State. If Sittwe falls, the entire Rakhine State could come under the control of the Arakan Army, raising uncertainties about the future of Rakhine's import-export trade with Bangladesh.
Syed Mohammad Anwar Hossain, manager of United Land Port Limited, which operates the Teknaf land port, noted that a cargo trawler loaded with fish from Akyab port in Myanmar arrived at the Teknaf jetty last Friday.
Since then, no additional trawlers carrying goods have arrived. Common imports from Myanmar include onions, ginger, garlic, dried fish, and frozen fish.
Teknaf Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin stated that on 8 December, the Arakan Army fully occupied Maungdaw Town in Rakhine State and subsequently banned all boats from operating in Myanmar's waters, including the Naf River. For security reasons, they also prohibited Teknaf boats from plying in the river.
In response, the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have intensified patrols in both the border waters and land routes.
Major Syed Ishtiaq Murshed, acting commander of the Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion, emphasised that Bangladesh has adopted a strict stance on border security. He assured that no opportunities are being given for infiltration into Bangladesh.
World media coverage
The AFP has reported that the Arakan Army has arrested hundreds of junta members, including the notorious Brigadier General Thurein Tun, following its capture of the last military base in Maungdaw.
Citing Myanmar's Irrawaddy daily, AFP noted that the Arakan Army launched attacks against security forces in Myanmar's western Rakhine State in November last year, leading to intense fighting between the two sides. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Arakan Army declared that it has established full control over the entire Maungdaw area.