Does the future of Rakhine lie with the Arakan Army?

The Arakan Army, ULA and the people of Rakhine must realise that the ethnic divide created by the Myanmar army over the past few decades in Arakan, has obstructed development in Arakan. The state has lost its power. It is felt that since the Arakan Army and ULA chief General Twan Myat Naing himself has been through must struggle and suffering, he will certainly have plans for future Rakhine.

The third question is, what are the thoughts of the most oppressed population there, the Rohingyas, concerning the future Rakhine? This is not just about the Rohingya who have taken shelter in Bangladesh. Thought must also be given to the Rohingya people and their leaders scattered all over the world. After all, this is the land of their ancestors. These must think of themselves not just as Rohingyas, but as Arakanese as well. They must think of the possibilities open before them.

There are not too many paths open ahead for the Rohingyas. There is no point in just clutching on to history, but the Rohingyas must certainly take lessons from 1940 and 1942. They must look ahead to the future. At this point of time while the Arakan people are fighting against the Tatmadaw, the Rohingyas must certainly lend them support. Silent support is not enough, they must lend active support. They have no future ahead but to dispose of all differences among themselves and stand by the Arakan Army. If they do not stand by the Arakanese at this difficult time, they will be considered ‘razakars’ or collaborators.