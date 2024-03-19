Arakan Army takes control of Rathedaung in Rakhine state

Insurgent group Arakan Army has taken control of Rathedaung township in Rakhine state, driving out the Junta soldiers. After fierce fighting of two weeks, around 200 Junta soldiers managed to flee on Sunday night.

Irrawaddy, a news outlet of Myanmar journalists living in exile, confirmed the news that Rathedaung township fell to the Arakan Army. US-based radio ‘Radio Free Asia’ also confirmed the news.