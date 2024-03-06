Rohingyas should not take any suicidal decision

Even after that, the Rohingya people were repressed by the military junta from time to time. But in 1992 the persecution of the Rohingyas increased once again. At the time, around 300,000 Rohingyas left their homes and came into Bangladesh. After two years of efforts, it was possible to send back a section of the Rohingyas. The rest remained in Bangladesh.

But the biggest influx of the Rohingyas took place in 2017. They are still residing in Kutupalong, Cox’s Bazar. Seven years have passed since then. It is estimated that around 1.2 million to 1.4 million Rohingyas are sheltered there at present. The number of children has increased over these seven years. Kutupalong is known to be the largest refugee camp in the world at present.

The manner in which the Rohingyas were evicted in 2017 was one of the most barbaric killing sprees in the world, even internationally recognised as genocide. The Rohingyas were identified as outsiders with the passage of Myanmar’s Citizenship Act in 1982. When martial law was declared in 1962 in Myanmar, the citizenship of Rohingyas was denied, but their voting rights were not officially snatched away. However, after the Citizen’s Act was declared in 1983 they lost that scope too.

Rohingyas were not even included in Myanmar’s latest population census. As a result, it is not possible to determine the actual number of Rohingyas in the Rakhine state. Taken the last census into consideration, it is estimated that the Rakhine state is home to around 1.5 million to 2 million Rohingyas. Most of them live to the north of the Kaladan river in North Rakhine, along the border with Bangladesh.