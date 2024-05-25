Six districts asked to take preparations for cyclone: State minister

The disaster management and relief ministry has instructed six districts to make special preparations as a cyclone is likely to make landfall in the areas.

The districts are - Satkhira, Bagerhat, Khulna, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Bhola.

State minister Mohibbur Rahman made the disclosure during a meeting of the ministry on Saturday.

A deep depression created over the Bay of Bengal and it may intensify into a cyclone by this evening.

As per latest updates at 12:00pm, the deep depression was about 500 km southwest of Chattogram port, 435 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 475 km south of Mongla port, and 425 km south of Payra port.