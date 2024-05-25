Six districts asked to take preparations for cyclone: State minister
The disaster management and relief ministry has instructed six districts to make special preparations as a cyclone is likely to make landfall in the areas.
The districts are - Satkhira, Bagerhat, Khulna, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Bhola.
State minister Mohibbur Rahman made the disclosure during a meeting of the ministry on Saturday.
A deep depression created over the Bay of Bengal and it may intensify into a cyclone by this evening.
As per latest updates at 12:00pm, the deep depression was about 500 km southwest of Chattogram port, 435 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 475 km south of Mongla port, and 425 km south of Payra port.
“In the last 15 years, we have taken timely preparations during all disasters, including cyclones, under her close monitoring and supervision and we have been able to mitigate the human sufferings and losses of lives and properties,” he told the meeting, adding that they are prepared to face the upcoming cyclone with the same efficacy.
Detailing the measures, the state minister said he consulted with deputy commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers of the coastal districts and instructed them to take necessary preparations. The six districts, in particular, have been asked to take extensive preparations.
The state minister further said the meteorological department is monitoring the weather closely and providing regular updates on the cyclone’s potential landfall, to help take anticipatory actions.
“We have also been maintaining regular communications with the regional specialised meteorological centre in India. We are taking timely steps through analysis of international weather forecast models as well,” he added.
The ministry’s national disaster response coordination centre (NDRCC) has been open round the clock to facilitate a smooth information sharing on the cyclone. The disaster management department has already begun dispatching humanitarian aid, while 78,000 volunteers from the Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) are on the ground to conduct early warning campaigns and prepare shelters.
Regarding evacuation, state minister Mohibbur Rahman said the vulnerable people will be evacuated to shelters considering the cyclone’s movement and warnings of meteorologists.
Updates on cyclone
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its latest update that the deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified as it continues its northward trajectory.
At 12:00 pm, it was about 500 km southwest of Chattogram port, 435 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 475 km south of Mongla port, and 425 km south of Payra port.
Under its influence, maritime ports, the North Bay, and adjacent coastal areas may experience squally weather conditions.
The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been instructed to lower distant cautionary signal-1 and instead hoist local cautionary signal-3.
All fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to seek immediate shelter to avoid the hazardous conditions.