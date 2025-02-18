Left alliance wants national election first this year

The Left Democratic Alliance wants the national parliamentary election to be held within this year and they prefer the national election first, rather than local government elections.

The left alliance presented their position during a meeting with the election commission (EC) on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the meeting with the EC, Iqbal Kabir Zahid, the coordinator of the Left Democratic Alliance, disclosed the information to journalists. Seven top leaders from the parties of the alliance met with the EC at the Election Bhaban. During the meeting, they presented a seven-point demand on behalf of the alliance.

After the meeting, Iqbal Kabir told reporters that through movements against the fascist government and various forms of discrimination, the government had been overthrown. Following this change, the first duty is to return to a democratic system. Therefore, they are demanding an immediate election.