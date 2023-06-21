Bangladesh to move forward under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League joint general secretary, Hasan Mahmud, stated on Tuesday that Bangladesh, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, would confidently move forward towards remarkable development, overcoming all obstacles, BSS reports.

The minister made these remarks while addressing the general discussion on the national budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 at the Jatiya Sangsad.

Hasan described the proposed budget as people-friendly and welfare-oriented, emphasizing that approximately 120 million people in the country would be covered under the social safety net programme. The proposed budget has allocated Tk 1.26 trillion for this program, which accounts for 16.58 per cent of the total budget. Additionally, he mentioned that around 20 million people would receive allowances.