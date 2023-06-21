Bangladesh to move forward under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League joint general secretary, Hasan Mahmud, stated on Tuesday that Bangladesh, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, would confidently move forward towards remarkable development, overcoming all obstacles, BSS reports.
The minister made these remarks while addressing the general discussion on the national budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 at the Jatiya Sangsad.
Hasan described the proposed budget as people-friendly and welfare-oriented, emphasizing that approximately 120 million people in the country would be covered under the social safety net programme. The proposed budget has allocated Tk 1.26 trillion for this program, which accounts for 16.58 per cent of the total budget. Additionally, he mentioned that around 20 million people would receive allowances.
Furthermore, Hasan announced the introduction of a universal pension scheme in the country starting from the financial year 2023-24.
In response to criticisms regarding the budget, the minister dismissed the usual concerns, stating that the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has a tendency to criticize as it is part of their funding strategy. He pointed out that the budget deficit in Bangladesh is 5.2 per cent, while India’s deficit is 5.9 per cent, the USA’s is 6 per cent, and the UK’s is 5.5 per cent. This indicates that Bangladesh has a lower budget deficit compared to those countries, he noted.
Hasan also highlighted the budget criticisms raised by BNP and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) over the past five years. He mentioned that since 2019, TIB has claimed that the proposed budget lacks specific financial direction, while BNP has argued that the general public has no interest in the budget and that it is overly ambitious. However, Hasan stated that the implementation rate of the budget has been 97 per cent over the last 14 years, emphasizing the government’s track record.
Regarding Bangladesh’s global rankings, the minister mentioned that the country is ranked fifth worldwide and second in the Oceania Region for women’s empowerment in politics. Bangladesh is also one of the top three countries making significant progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.
Hasan further stated that Bangladesh has advanced two positions compared to last year, ranking third in South Asia in the World Democracy Index and 73rd out of 167 countries globally. Additionally, Bangladesh holds the 32nd position in the cyber security index among 180 countries, securing the top spot in South Asia.
Citing international acclaim for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the minister referred to an article in The Washington Post titled ‘This Woman is a Force,’ highlighting her leadership. He also mentioned that US President Joe Biden has praised Bangladesh as an example of economic progress and a country of hope and growth.
Hasan added that the renowned magazine Financial Times published an article titled ‘What Bangladesh Can Teach Others.’ During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent visit to the United Kingdom, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed admiration, stating, “You’re an inspiration for us. I have been following your success as an economic leader for many years.”