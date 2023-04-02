LPG price reduced by Tk 244 per cylinder

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 244 per 12-kg cylinder.

Now the price of LPG stands at Tk 1,178 per 12-kg cylinder, which was Tk 1,422 in March.

The new rate was announced at a press conference at the BERC office on Sunday in Dhaka.

The government agency fixes the price of LPG. However, it does not seem to be effective in all places.

When asked about this, BERC chairman Md Nurul Amin said they would look into the matter.