LPG price reduced by Tk 244 per cylinder

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 244 per 12-kg cylinder.
Now the price of LPG stands at Tk 1,178 per 12-kg cylinder, which was Tk 1,422 in March.
The new rate was announced at a press conference at the BERC office on Sunday in Dhaka.
The government agency fixes the price of LPG. However, it does not seem to be effective in all places.
When asked about this, BERC chairman Md Nurul Amin said they would look into the matter.
The BERC said the new rate of LPG would be effective from Sunday evening.
The BERC has been in charge of fixing the price of LPG since April 2021. Propane and butane, two key components of LPG, are imported from different countries.
Saudi-based agency Aramco fixes the price of these two components every month. It is known as the Saudi contract price (CP). The BERC adjusts LPG prices in the country based on this Saudi CP.
The BERC said the price of private LPG has been fixed at Tk 98.17 per litre, including the value added tax which was Tk 118.54 before.
The price of auto gas, which is used in cars, has been fixed at Tk 54.90 which was Tk 66.22 before. The price of LPG gas, provided by the government, remains unchanged.
The city dwellers, who do not have the gas connection provided by the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, use LPG. People in the cities outside Dhaka and in rural areas are highly dependent on LPG.
The government increased the price of natural gas by 82 per cent on 18 January. However, the price of gas supplied in residential areas was not raised.